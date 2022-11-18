Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

