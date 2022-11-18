Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 321.4% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.54. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

