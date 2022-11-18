Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 223,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV opened at $83.57 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $149.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.