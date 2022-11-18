Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NKE opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

