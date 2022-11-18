Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,096 shares of company stock worth $12,383,977. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

NYSE PG opened at $140.87 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $336.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

