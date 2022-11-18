Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 79,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Walker River Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 million and a P/E ratio of -107.50.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.
Further Reading
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.