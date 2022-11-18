Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 79,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 million and a P/E ratio of -107.50.

About Walker River Resources

(Get Rating)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.