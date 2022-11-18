Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $165.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.42. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,063 shares of company stock valued at $95,960,162 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

