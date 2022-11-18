Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €25.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($26.39) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.01) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.32) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EVK stock opened at €18.90 ($19.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.77. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($27.61) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($33.99).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.