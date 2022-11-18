Watchman Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,557 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $304.50. 2,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day moving average of $306.25. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

