Watchman Group Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.7% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 52,480 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.47. 68,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

