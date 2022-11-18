Watchman Group Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.1% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 777,058 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $122.82. 134,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,677,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day moving average is $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

