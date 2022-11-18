Watchman Group Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Watchman Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $40,020,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. 3,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.93%.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

