Watchman Group Inc. Sells 15,345 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 260,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
EMB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.34. 89,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,583,831. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $109.70.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.