Watchman Group Inc. Sells 15,345 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 260,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EMB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.34. 89,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,583,831. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $109.70.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.