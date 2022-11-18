Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $330.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $163.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

