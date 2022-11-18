Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,243 shares of company stock worth $37,140,656. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

