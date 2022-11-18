Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,265 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $109.73 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

