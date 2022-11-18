Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLY stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $103.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

