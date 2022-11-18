Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,863,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1,098.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,926,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,295,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

URNM stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.