Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of BABA opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $148.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.01.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
