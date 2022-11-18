Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,836 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.18.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

