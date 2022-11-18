Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 651 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average of $131.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

