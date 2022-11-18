Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 11,454 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $118.80.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

