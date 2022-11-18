Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 821 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Trading Up 4.2 %

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $256.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

