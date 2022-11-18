Wealthspan Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Home Depot by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.9% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,967. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.36.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.44.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

