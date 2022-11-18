Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

