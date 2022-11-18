WeBuy (WE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.09 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $400.59 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for about $10.68 or 0.00063721 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded up 119.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WeBuy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00569637 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.56 or 0.29671468 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.