WeBuy (WE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $400.59 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for approximately $10.27 or 0.00061920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded up 110.2% against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $400.59 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeBuy

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

