Wedbush Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $70.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SI. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.45.

SI opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $883.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.71. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

