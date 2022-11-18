Wedbush Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $67.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.30.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.23. 2,055,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after purchasing an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

