Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €38.50 ($39.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/16/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/16/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($43.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/15/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($43.30) price target on by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

11/15/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €47.40 ($48.87) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/15/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($46.39) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/15/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/14/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €38.00 ($39.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/11/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €18.00 ($18.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/8/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €32.50 ($33.51) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/17/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €18.00 ($18.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/17/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.50 ($43.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/7/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €18.00 ($18.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/5/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €36.00 ($37.11) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/5/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €38.00 ($39.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/3/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €39.00 ($40.21) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

