Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BCE (BCE)

11/4/2022 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$68.00.

11/4/2022 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.50 to C$66.75.

10/26/2022 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$62.00.

10/20/2022 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$67.00 to C$63.00.

10/13/2022 – BCE was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$66.00.

10/11/2022 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$65.50.

9/29/2022 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$71.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BCE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:BCE traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. BCE Inc. has a one year low of C$55.66 and a one year high of C$74.09.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. BCE’s payout ratio is 115.76%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

