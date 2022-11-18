Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):

11/15/2022 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $34.00.

11/1/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $50.00.

10/28/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 211,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 191,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 41,284 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

