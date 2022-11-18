Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):
- 11/15/2022 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $34.00.
- 11/1/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $50.00.
- 10/28/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 10/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.