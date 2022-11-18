Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target to $2.00

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on BOXD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Boxed to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NYSE BOXD opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Boxed has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $17.05.
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
