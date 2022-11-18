Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target to $2.00

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOXD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Boxed to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Boxed alerts:

Boxed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOXD opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Boxed has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxed

Boxed Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the first quarter worth $81,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxed in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Boxed by 3,629.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.