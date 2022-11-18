Wells Fargo & Company Cuts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $85.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

IAC opened at $47.29 on Monday. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

