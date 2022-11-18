Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,596,000 after buying an additional 782,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 169,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,151,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

