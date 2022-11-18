Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “$69.00” Price Target for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) received a $69.00 price target from investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.
OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.
Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.66. 1,432,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,105. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.42.
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
