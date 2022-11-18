WEMIX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $369.20 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00009118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $369.20 million and $36.30 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00569458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,924.14 or 0.29662152 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on August 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,055,882,690 coins and its circulating supply is 244,277,876 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,055,882,690 with 244,277,876 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.52168194 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $70,372,541.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

