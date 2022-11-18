Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of WERN opened at $42.48 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 148.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

