Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Sells C$173,800.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Director Charles Main sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.69, for a total transaction of C$173,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$130,350.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.2 %

WDO traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.04. 173,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDO shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.90.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

