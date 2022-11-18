Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 262.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,026 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.3% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.6% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PXD opened at $256.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.46 and a 200 day moving average of $243.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

