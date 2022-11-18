Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 188.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 98.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $217.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

