Westpac Banking Corp Buys 36,621 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,621 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

