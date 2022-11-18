Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.62 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $30.69 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

