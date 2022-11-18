Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.90 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $226.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day moving average of $199.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.