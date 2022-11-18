Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,818 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of CAE worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 0.5 %

CAE stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE Profile

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.