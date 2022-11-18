Westpac Banking Corp Sells 16,512 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

