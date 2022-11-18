Westpac Banking Corp Sells 32,453 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,453 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

