Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Purchases 8,417 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,704.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.18.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96.

WHLR stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

