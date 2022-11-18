William Wignall Purchases 4,000 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,720,992.
William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 29th, William Wignall purchased 1,500 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$11,113.50.
Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %
CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
