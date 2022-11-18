William Wignall Purchases 4,000 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,720,992.

William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, William Wignall purchased 1,500 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$11,113.50.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$79.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

