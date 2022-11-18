Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,778,000 after acquiring an additional 148,132 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM stock traded down $10.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.36. The company had a trading volume of 126,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

